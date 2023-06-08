United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for about 2.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $21,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 273.0% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.22. 175,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.91, for a total transaction of $1,743,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,379 shares of company stock worth $38,524,217. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

