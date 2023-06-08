Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Sells $215,481.60 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $215,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.00. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 423.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Further Reading

