Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.86

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 72378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.
Univar Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $72,814,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $62,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after buying an additional 1,696,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,514,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Univar Solutions
Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
