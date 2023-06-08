Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 11th

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPBD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $34.45. 401,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPBD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

(Get Rating)

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

