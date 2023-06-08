Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.64. 7,424,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 7,279,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.92.
Upstart Stock Up 14.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 21.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,615 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.