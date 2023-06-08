Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.64. 7,424,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 7,279,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.92.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Up 14.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $625,467.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,450.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $98,698.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,287.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,450.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,404 over the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 21.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,615 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.