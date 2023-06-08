Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Posts Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.19%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBP opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBP. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

