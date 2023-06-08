Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Posts Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.19%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE UBP opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.63%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
