Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Sells 56,587 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 56,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $574,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $84,584.48.
- On Friday, June 2nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52.
Amplitude Price Performance
AMPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 762,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,218. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Amplitude
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Battery Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 41.3% in the first quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,769,000 after buying an additional 2,511,480 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amplitude by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 5,056.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 625,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplitude (AMPL)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.