Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Sells 56,587 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 56,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $574,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $84,584.48.

On Friday, June 2nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52.

AMPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 762,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,218. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair cut shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Battery Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 41.3% in the first quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,769,000 after buying an additional 2,511,480 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amplitude by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 5,056.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 625,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

