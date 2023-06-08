Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,446,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,182,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $268.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $273.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

