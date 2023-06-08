Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.17. 326,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.07 and its 200 day moving average is $237.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $273.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

