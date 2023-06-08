Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

