Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,834 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $75,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,011. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

