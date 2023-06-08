Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 907,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

