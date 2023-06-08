Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.96. The stock had a trading volume of 168,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,971. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

