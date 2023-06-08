Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 23.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,310,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,733,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,855,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,980,000 after purchasing an additional 81,151 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.66. 2,196,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

