Velas Price Tops $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $34.46 million and approximately $876,124.15 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00052864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,459,914,862 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

