Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

