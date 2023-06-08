VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

VersaBank Price Performance

Shares of VBNK opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $193.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.48.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VersaBank Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VersaBank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 115,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

