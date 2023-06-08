VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.
VersaBank Price Performance
Shares of VBNK opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $193.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.48.
VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
