VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.50. Approximately 2,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORA shares. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered shares of VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.69. The firm has a market cap of C$62.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

Insider Activity at VerticalScope

VerticalScope Company Profile

In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$35,258.78. 36.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

