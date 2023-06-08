Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.85. 21,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 67,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Vicinity Motor from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Institutional Trading of Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor ( NASDAQ:VEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vicinity Motor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

