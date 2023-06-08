Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $45.87. Approximately 7,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 20,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.
Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.
About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund
The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.