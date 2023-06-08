Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ACV opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.