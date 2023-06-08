Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE ACV opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $24.21.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
