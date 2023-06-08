Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) & Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Head to Head Comparison

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Alamos Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million ($0.06) -19.83 Alamos Gold $821.20 million 6.00 $37.10 million $0.24 51.88

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -6.89% -6.64% Alamos Gold 10.58% 4.98% 3.71%

Volatility and Risk

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vizsla Silver and Alamos Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alamos Gold 0 3 1 0 2.25

Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus price target of $3.04, suggesting a potential upside of 155.25%. Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $16.08, suggesting a potential upside of 29.18%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Vizsla Silver on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

