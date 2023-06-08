Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 114.50 ($1.42).
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.30) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 4.4 %
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 75.05 ($0.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.10 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.04 ($1.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.61.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
