Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 114.50 ($1.42).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.30) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 75.05 ($0.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.10 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.04 ($1.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

