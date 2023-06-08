Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

