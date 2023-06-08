Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises about 0.9% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.29. The company had a trading volume of 267,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,224. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.26.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 38.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

