Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,928,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,696,361. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,547. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

