Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,928,312 shares of company stock worth $2,269,696,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $406.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

