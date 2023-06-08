Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,657 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Wave Life Sciences worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WVE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.14. 107,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,354. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.90.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,021.14% and a negative return on equity of 1,038.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WVE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

