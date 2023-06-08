Waves Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.12 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00005937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $175.42 million and $20.12 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 111,639,772 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

