Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 751 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,989,000 after buying an additional 4,747,613 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after buying an additional 941,373 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,308,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,333,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after acquiring an additional 711,497 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

