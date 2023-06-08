Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,062,265. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $324.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

