Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 607.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,801 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,145. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

