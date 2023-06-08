Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

