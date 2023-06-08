Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $791,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 154,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

