Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $163.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

