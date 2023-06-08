Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 9,371 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $321.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.