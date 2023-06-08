Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of C stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

