Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welcia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Welcia Stock Performance

WLCGF stock remained flat at $21.20 on Thursday. Welcia has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $21.20.

