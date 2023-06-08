Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.49.

Welltower Trading Up 2.3 %

WELL opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $89.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

