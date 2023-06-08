William Blair Begins Coverage on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $170.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $3,766,859.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,426,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,081 shares of company stock worth $15,217,111. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

