William H. Fenstermaker Buys 10,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
First Horizon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,511,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Horizon (FHN)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.