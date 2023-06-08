William H. Fenstermaker Buys 10,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,511,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

