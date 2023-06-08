Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Shares Up 2%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 53,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 81,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.12.
Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.