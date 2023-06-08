Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Shares Up 2%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 53,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 81,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

