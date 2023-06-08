Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $47,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $129.63 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

