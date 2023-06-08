WOO Network Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. WOO Network has a market cap of $380.22 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,698,686,646 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

