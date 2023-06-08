Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Tops $0.0486 on Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $116,779.31 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,933.25324 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04767428 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $115,305.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

