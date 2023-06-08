Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $99.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.63%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Yext updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS.
Shares of YEXT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,676,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,118. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.16.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
