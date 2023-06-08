Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $99.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.63%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Yext updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS.

Yext Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,676,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,118. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Yext

About Yext

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

