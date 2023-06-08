Yossi Sela Sells 15,152 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $382,891.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JFrog Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,428. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

