Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock opened at $132.44 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.88.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

