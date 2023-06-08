ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.00. ZCL Composites shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 53,615 shares.

ZCL Composites Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.61 million and a PE ratio of 23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.90.

ZCL Composites Company Profile

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

