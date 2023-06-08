ZClassic Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $370,880.55 and approximately $15.31 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00109879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00044280 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00027395 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

